Juneteenth: Indianapolis to host multiple celebrations this weekend

People participate in a Juneteenth celebration on June 17, 2021, at the University of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — White River State Park will be the central hub for Juneteenth celebrations this weekend, featuring a range of events for residents and visitors alike.

The events will take place on Saturday offering the following activities across the park.

Indy Juneteenth Festival

The Indy Juneteenth Festival will be held in Military Park on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. This festival will feature live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, games, bounce houses, education stations, and more.

The day will kick off with a parade at Indiana and Blackford Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free. For registration and more information about the Indy Juneteenth Festival, visit here.

Juneteenth Celebration: History, Health, and the Arts at the Indiana State Museum

The Indiana State Museum will celebrate Juneteenth with free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will include hands-on art activities, opportunities to chat with curators, food trucks, and live artist performances. Community partners such as IU Pediatrics and Growing Places Indy will engage families in activities designed to promote health and wellness. Visitors can also explore the museum’s galleries, including the newest exhibits, Good Night Forest and Ancient Seas. For more information, click here.

Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration at the Eiteljorg Museum

The Eiteljorg Museum will host its 9th annual Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Museum admission is free.

The event will feature live jazz performances by the Cassius Goens Quartet and the Rob Dixon Quartet, along with poetry readings, storytelling, art-making activities, and more.

Visitors can also explore the museum’s current exhibitions, including Acts of Faith: Religion and the American West, Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces, and Developing Stories: Native Photographers in the Field. For more details, click here.

Attractions with Free Admission

In addition to the Eiteljorg Museum and the Indiana State Museum offering free admission on June 15, the NCAA Hall of Champions will offer free admission on June 19, and the Indianapolis Zoo will provide over 50% off admission as part of their Celebration Days.