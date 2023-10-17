Latinas Welding Guild offers welding training and job placement

Search
by: Jenny Moreno
According to The American Welding Society, only 5% of women are welders. The Latinas Welding Guild in Indianapolis is a nonprofit organization that offers welding training and job placement for marginalized groups and partners with local community organizations.

This organization is ran by Latina women in hopes to empower other women of color. They have started a new program that welcomes 6th-12th graders who want to explore welding as a possible future career.

Jessica Hernandez, Deputy Director of The Latinas Welding Guild, hopes this organization one day expands not only in the United States but also to Mexico, Honduras, and in other countries that could use there services to empower women of color.

