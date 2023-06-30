Local musician honors gospel for Black Music Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lamar Campbell began playing the piano at church when he was just 8 years old. By the time he was 15, he was working as a music director.

Campbell says the choir taught him how to connect with gospel music. “It was only eight people in the choir and everyone had some kind of soulful testimony.”

The Indianapolis native was the first artist to be signed by EMI Gospel which is now called Motown Gospel. Campbell says he has heard his songs sung in many different languages. There are people who sing this, “I love you, Jesus, I worship and adore you just want to tell you, Lord I love you, more than anything.”

He can be heard on Sundays before church hosting a gospel show at 1310 AM The Light.

“It is so important that we don’t leave out gospel music when we talk about Black Music Month. We know that gospel, jazz, and blues is the foundation of all Black music, and sometimes gospel gets left out. Gospel is such a positive and powerful message,” Campbell said.

Campbell is a local representative for the Gospel Music Workshop of America. You can also find Campbell at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

He says his ultimate goal is to help people build a relationship with God.

“I got an email from the guy who said you probably will not remember me but I was the guy that came up to you after the concert and told you I was not a believer and I am now a believer and I am singing on the praise team,” Campbell said.