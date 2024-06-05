What’s happening at Indianapolis library’s Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration

Librarian Bryanna Barnes of the Indianapolis Public Library's Center for Black Literature and Culture talks with News 8 about the upcoming Juneteenth event in 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Forty-five authors including poets, visual artists, storytellers and even musicians will attend the Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration on June 15 at the Indianapolis Public Library.

Librarian Bryanna Barnes works for the library’s Center for Black Literature and Culture. She selected authors from across the city to participate in the seventh annual event. “To be able to give those authors a platform to come and highlight their work and to just engage with their community is really huge for us.”

Keisha McEntire says she enjoy the free opportunity to show off her diverse books every year during the book fest. “I really just enjoy this event. I love being able to be a part of it and be able to get my books out there with the community, and also just getting to meet all the authors, like just going to events like this. I’ve gotten to meet so many different people and just built those connections with other people.”

McEntire says she longed for African American representation in the books she read as a kid. “It was a lot of fiction, sci-fi, fantasy, dystopian. Those types of books, but there weren’t a lot of people of color in those stories. I feel like when I started writing I made a point to add that to my stories so that everyone can see themselves reflected in those genres that I love.”

“We have a DJ. We have a kids’ corner, face painting, canvas painting, and, of course, Central will have a block party going on as well. There’s just so much to do. It’s going to be a family-oriented celebration. It’s free to the public and so we’re asking everybody to come on down.”

Expect live performances, food trucks and a free 360-photo booth.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 15 at the downtown library, 40 E. St. Clair St.