Central Indiana man convicted in infant daughter’s death

by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury in Hendricks Circuit Court has convicted a 31-year-old of aggravated battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent causing death.

A former resident of Danville, Richard Osowski of Trafalgar, was arrested in January 2020, policy say.

Danville officers were dispatched to Hendricks Regional Health hospital on Jan. 11, 2020, in reference to a 4-month-old who was brought into the emergency room reportedly displaying signs of a head injury, authorities say.

The child was transferred to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and died 7 days later on Jan. 18, 2020.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined that the injuries to the child were caused by blunt-force trauma to the head and spine.

Danville police formally charged Osowski and booked him into the Hendricks county jail on March 10, 2021. The jury found Osowski guilty on all counts Wednesday.

Sentencing was scheduled for March 23.

