Check those tickets! Powerball winner sold in central Indiana!

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone in Martinsville is $50,000 richer today!

Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a winning Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased at Wilbur Store located at 3235 State Road 142 in Martinsville.

The winning Powerball Double Play numbers for Wednesday were 7-12-16-17-39 with 22 as the Powerball.

Hoosier Lottery officials encouraged players to check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery App.

If you’re a winner, lottery officials say ensure the ticket is in a secure location and consider meeting with a financial adviser, then contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday. The jackpot is at $151 million.

