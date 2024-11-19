Crothersville Parks Dept. awarded $15,000 grant

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (THE TRIBUNE) — The Crothersville Department of Parks and Recreation was recently awarded a $15,000 Fall Grant from the Community Foundation of Jackson County. The grant, along with support from Cerrowire, will fund a Picnic Shelter and Day Camp at Countryside Park next summer.

Foundation funds supporting the grant included the Jackson County Community Endowment, the Jackson County Unrestricted Endowment, the Carl and Doris Kovener Endowment and the Immanuel United Church of Christ Vernon Township Community Fund.

Planning is now under way to build a 20-feet by 24-feet by 9-feet picnic shelter with water fountain, lighting and electrical service, and next summer, a week-long summer day camp will be offered to rising fourth and fifth grade students at Countryside Park. The camp will offer exercise, disc golf, guided walks with naturalists, cooking, team building, and art instruction. Camp counselor jobs will be offered to Crothersville Juniors and Seniors next spring.

Those interested in joining a camp steering committee may call the Town at 812 793-2311 and should consider the following:

Members should be willing to volunteer at least two full days at the camp and pass a background check

Monthly planning meetings from December through June.

Needed areas of expertise include exercise, disc golf, nature, health, nutrition, cooking and art.

Experience with youth is helpful.

Steering committee will need to raise funding for the camp and try to build an annual, sustainable program.

Businesses and individuals wishing to support the day camp are welcome to donate funding. Gifts of $100 or more will be thanked on a camp T-shirt made for all campers, counselors and adult volunteers. Donations can be made at the Crothersville Town Hall at 111 E. Howard St.

This story was originally published by The Tribune Nov. 18, 2024.