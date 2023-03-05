Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Community Link: Indiana Local News Initiative

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

A coalition of Indiana organizations and philanthropies have joined forces with the American Journalism Project to launch the Indiana Local News Initiative.

The goal is to increase quality, independent, and community centered local news for Indiana starting right here in the Indianapolis area

This week, Mays was joined by Karen Ferguson-Fuson. She’s the board chair for the Indiana Local News initiative. She joined Mays to share more about this exciting movement.

Please watch the full interview above for more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t challenge Trump in 2024
Political News /
Greenwood man arrested for scamming people through unfinished car repairs
Crime Watch 8 /
IMPD: Man shot while walking to gas station; second man found dead in car
Crime Watch 8 /
Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas
National News /