Community Link: Indiana Local News Initiative

Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

A coalition of Indiana organizations and philanthropies have joined forces with the American Journalism Project to launch the Indiana Local News Initiative.

The goal is to increase quality, independent, and community centered local news for Indiana starting right here in the Indianapolis area

This week, Mays was joined by Karen Ferguson-Fuson. She’s the board chair for the Indiana Local News initiative. She joined Mays to share more about this exciting movement.

Please watch the full interview above for more.