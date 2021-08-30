Community

5th annual Love Thy Neighborhood Awards

LISC Indianapolis started the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards in 2017 to celebrate the people and organizations that are transforming their neighborhoods — the community game changers that are making a difference.

LOVE in the Awards title is actually an acronym that stands for the four categories of awards. Each category winner is awarded $2,500 in unrestricted funds to help further their mission.

L is for Livability, which includes access to art, nature, and recreation. The 2021 Livability finalists are Fonseca Theatre, The Ross Foundation, and Women in Motion.

O is for Opportunity, which creates quality jobs and builds human capital. The 2021 Opportunity finalists are S.H.E. Event, Cleo’s Bodega, and Accelerate Latinx.

V is for Vitality, which provides affordable and quality housing options. The 2021 Vitality finalists are One Home at a Time, Back on My Feet – Indianapolis, and Aspire House.

E is for Education, which encompasses K-12 education and workforce development. The 2021 Education finalists are PR Mallory Redevelopment: Purdue Polytechnic High School and Paramount School for Excellence Jr. High, VOICES Corp, and Latinas Welding Group.

In addition to the four categories, there will be a People’s Choice Award, and the winning organization will win $5,000!

