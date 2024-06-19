AC Golf Classic raises new record of $525,000 for Teachers’ Treasures

For Immediate Release

Contact: Linda Swinford 317.874.0303 | linda.swinford@wishtv.com

INDIANAPOLIS – June 19, 2024 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the 2024 Annual AC Golf Classic raised $525,000 for Teachers’ Treasures, an Indianapolis nonprofit store where educators can acquire school supplies for students in need.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun (AC) started the AC Golf Classic in 2013. Since then, AC has teamed with athletes, coaches, educators, celebrities, and business and community leaders to raise nearly $4 million for Indianapolis students and teachers. Monday’s wildly successful event set a new fundraising record for Calhoun’s initiative, beating last year’s record of $460,000.

“AC has done a phenomenal job using his platform and relationships for a great cause for the students, teachers, and parents that need additional assistance with their annual school supply needs,” said McCoy. “AC and the hundreds of local supporters of this event are testaments to what local broadcasters, community leaders and celebrities can do when we have ‘purpose’ on our minds.” He added, “This is the perfect use of our platforms, and is an extension of what we at WISH-TV and Circle City Broadcasting strive to do daily.”

“I’m blown away by the generosity of those who helped us raise more than half a million dollars this year for an organization so critical to our community,” Calhoun said. “We couldn’t do this without the volunteers and everyone who helps support our commitment to supporting Teachers’ Treasures.”

Margaret Sheehan, Executive Director of Teachers Treasures, said, “This golf outing has changed the trajectory of this organization. Many, many more teachers and schools know about us because of the generosity of everybody that participates in this amazing outing.”

For the last 25 years, Calhoun has led WISH-TV’s Emmy-award winning coverage of Indiana sports, including the Colts, Pacers, Indianapolis 500, college, and high school athletics.

As a 70-year legacy television station, WISH-TV is committed to be Focused on Family and The Community, with the specific mission to be Indiana’s Education Station.