Assistant HUD secretary visits for Indiana Civil Rights Commission Conference

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indiana Civil Rights Commission Conference happened Wednesday night, and News 8 anchor Alexis Rogers emceed the closing dinner.

It happened at the Crowne Plaza Downtown Union Station hotel on West Louisiana Street.

The conference brought community leaders, state and federal agencies’ leaders, and social service professionals together to learn about best practices, emerging issues and relevant cases that furthers equal opportunity, civil rights, fair housing and diversity and inclusion for all.

Demetria McCain, principal deputy and assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, spoke during the dinner, taking about the agency and the Federal Housing Administration. She told News 8, “Honestly, I have to say quite often out of all the civil rights that were adopted in the 1960s, fair housing is the one people know the least about. So, we at FHU, HUD are always about educating the public about what the fair housing rights and responsibilities are.”

Also during the dinner, Rick Fuson, the chief executive officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, was honored with the Light of Altruism Award.