Holiday cheer hits Mass. Ave. as Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt opens Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is ramping up in downtown Indianapolis – along with the Circle of Lights, the Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt opens for the season on Friday.

Now in its third year, the Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt celebrates more than just German Holiday traditions. On Sundays, it will also highlight Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and Las Posadas, a Mexican Christmas tradition.

The market will also feature two special nights that show off other German traditions like Krampusnacht and Sankt Nikolaus Fest.

President of the Athenaeum Foundation, Craig Mince, says they want to give a platform to the diverse populations in Indianapolis.

“We felt it was right to be able to celebrate all holiday traditions,” Mince said. “We’re all centered around this winter solstice, right? It’s kind of interesting to see the differences but also the similarities in the celebrations that we do this time of year. It’s been always fascinating to me.”

New this year, people can book the market for photo shoots. Mince says this is available on Wednesdays and Thursdays when the Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt is closed.

“Everybody loves the pictures,” Mince said. “It’s a great backdrop … We figured let’s set up like a package that you can have a couple of hours in the market all to yourselves. It includes the photographer, they’ll take the pictures and it’s just like a kind of a nice little holiday tradition, especially for like Christmas card.”

The market will feature 14 vendors selling classic German holiday treats from glühwein to raclette sandwiches and gifts like wreaths and candles.

Coat Check Coffee has the most convenient commute from its day-to-day location —inside the Athenaeum. The shop will be selling hot cocoa and coffee out of their hut at the market.

It will also be selling butterbeer, which is new this year.

General Manager Scott Hawles says his team wanted to come up with a creative drink for the market.

“We do use Coat Check’s butterscotch that we use for our latte in there,” Hawles said. “It’s gonna be a nice, warm, delicious treat while you’re here…this is all batched day of. You can smell the butter coming out (as soon you pour it)…then (it gets) a little whipped cream on top.”

Other vendors include local businesses like DIGS Garden Center. For the second year, they will be selling live trees at the entrance to the Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt.

Manager Amy Lapka says real Christmas trees have lots of benefits on top of giving a space a nice smell.

“A live tree is more eco-friendly,” Lapka said. “You’re supporting growers. The life of the tree is great for the environment and it’s also compostable. So you’re not contributing to landfills.”

The Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt opens for the season on 11 a.m. Friday at 401 E. Michigan St. It runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 22.

Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt hours