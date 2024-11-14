Bands of America Grand Nationals features record number of schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school bands from across the country have arrived in Indianapolis for the Bands of America Grand Nationals this weekend.

A record 113 bands are set to take the field this weekend from 20 different states.

Music For All is the nonprofit behind all the Bands of America competitions.

Senior Director of Education and Advocacy James Stephens says it’s a busy but rewarding weekend for the team.

“To see [the bands] come out of the tunnel — their eyes widen, that smile shows up because they’ve been waiting for this moment to perform here at Lucas Oil Stadium,” Stephens said. “They’ve had these dates in November on their calendar for months. So this moment in time has finally arrived. To be on the field and experience that with them and to tell them this is the time to have your best performance of your life right now is pretty incredible.”

Among the entries is the band from Shawe Memorial High School in Madison, Indiana. This is their third year coming to Grand Nationals.

While many schools have over 100 students marching in their shows, Shawe Memorial has 43.

Band Director Bill Gordon says while they don’t expect to win the whole thing, they do expect to be competitive among the small schools in class A.

Gordon said, “The parents love this show too. It’s just really cool to to be in such a huge place and perform. We have to try to fill it up. I think we do a pretty good job.”

The small school fundraises about $30,000 a year to travel. They march from mid-July to Nov. Grand Nationals serves as a way for the band to wrap up their season.

Gordon says the school doesn’t field a football team, so competitions like these are a big deal for the students.

“The students like seeing all the big bands,” Gordon said. “That’s another thing they really like about the this trip is that all the giant bands that we get to witness. It’s just gives us something to shoot for, even though we’re so small.”

This year The Shawe Memorial Band is performing a show called “The Arena” It’s a gladiator-themed show. They will take the field on Friday at 2:45 p.m.

Bands of America Grand Nationals runs through Saturday. For tickets click here.