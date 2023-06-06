Celebrate freedom: 5 exciting Juneteenth events coming to Indianapolis!

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a joyous occasion commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. This historic day is celebrated annually on June 19 and holds immense significance as it represents the final realization of freedom for all African Americans.

As Indianapolis gears up to honor this momentous occasion, we’ve rounded up five incredible upcoming Juneteenth events that will fill the city with excitement, history, and unity!

Indy Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Get ready for the 6th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration, the official Juneteenth celebration for the State of Indiana! You can join from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 17. at Military Park for a day filled with excitement.

The festivities kick off with a downtown parade leading to a vibrant festival. With over 200 vendors showcasing the best of Indiana, you’ll find a variety of offerings. Enjoy captivating live performances by dance academies and theaters, along with the energetic sounds of six local bands.

Indulge in the delicious flavors of the Midwest with over 20 food trucks to choose from. Additionally, there will be a health and wellness village offering yoga, sound bath demonstrations, group exercises, and more. This celebration of freedom is made possible by Eskenazi Health and sponsored by Pacers Sports and Entertainment and Republic Airways.

Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration

Enjoy history and music at the Eiteljorg Museum on June 17 for a special free day in honor of Juneteenth. The museum is thrilled to partner with Tammy for the annual Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration.

Experience a day filled with performances, engaging activities, delicious food, and much more. While admission is free, early registration is recommended to secure your spot. Click here to register. It’s a celebration you don’t want to miss!

Juneteenth Jubilee

Join the Juneteenth celebration at the Arts for Lawrence FBCC Amphitheater on Saturday, June 17 for the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Jubilee! This free community festival celebrates family, history, and community with performances by musicians, dancers, singers, actors, and visual artists.

Enjoy food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities, and more from 4-9 p.m. Stay tuned for the lineup announcement! For parking and accessibility options, contact Megan Sheeley by email at megansheeley@artsforlawrence.org or by phone at 317-875-1900 ext. 101. Don’t miss out on this vibrant event!

Indy Juneteenth College & Career Fair

Mark your calendars for the Indy Juneteenth College and Career Conference happening on June 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Amp, located at 1220 Waterway Blvd. This event is your gateway to a world of opportunities featuring informative breakout sessions, exciting laptop giveaways, internship opportunities, valuable career information, FAFSA workshops, insights into Greek Life, Freshmen Expectations, and much more.

Prepare to be inspired and empowered as you explore various pathways to success. Don’t forget to grab your swag bag giveaways and make the most of this incredible event! Click here to RSVP!

Black Entertainment Trivia

Get ready for a night of entertainment and friendly competition at the Black Entertainment Trivia event! Join the fun on June 13 from 6-9 p.m. at Vibez Ultra Lounge, located at 6920 Eagle Highlands Way.

Trivia night is back and better than ever, featuring exciting giveaways, team challenges, and a whole lot of fun. Indulge in delicious food and drinks as you test your knowledge of Black entertainment. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to meet and greet the Indy Juneteenth team. Volunteers will receive important information and their official t-shirts for the upcoming 6th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration. Don’t miss out on this thrilling night of trivia and celebration! Click here to RSVP!