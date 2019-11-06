(WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to partner with B105.7 for the Christmas Choir Competition. Winning Central Indiana School choirs will receive $1,000 dollars, and be featured on WISH-TV’s “Celebrating the Voices of Christmas” airing:

Sunday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m. on WISH-TV

Wednesday, December 25 at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV

Wednesday, December 25 at 11 a.m. on MyINDY-TV 23

Think your school choir is the best?

Submissions are being accepted through November 18

Public voting begins November 22

Elementary, Middle and High School division winners announced December 6

Enter your school choir by clicking the banner below: