Chances and Services for Youth provides children a safe environment to change their future

“CASY” also known as Chances and Services for Youth provides “cradle to college” services to ensure that every child has the chance to grow up in a safe, nurturing environment in our community. CASY has partnered with many other programs like “Big Brothers, Big Sisters”, “Bikes for Tykes”, “Child Care Resource and Referral, and “Drug free Vigo County”.

The organization offers after school care, summer camp, and child and adult food programs. Partnering with other organizations has allowed CASY to expand resources and mentoring to children and parents.

One thing that sets CASY apart from other organizations is that their team researches and looks at what services are lacking within the community, and how they can affect change.

Mentoring is one of many programs CASY partners on. Emily Freeman, Big Brothers, Big Sisters program director, said, “People have those reservations, like I don’t have anything to offer, or I’m too old or too young.” However, mentoring is providing support and reassurance, and everyone has something to offer.

A lot of kids that have gone through this program thank CASY, because without the organization they wouldn’t have gotten into college. Mentors at CASY also help with college applications and FASFA.

Currently CASY has many children on the waiting list and everyday are looking to recruit new mentors. Brandon Halleck, CASY Chief Operations Officer, said, “The perfect worker at Casy is one who is still a kid at heart.”

Learn more on how you can help Casy and impact a child’s future on their volunteer page.

This content is made possible by Indiana Youth Services Association.