Circle City Broadcasting owner DuJuan McCoy receives Indianapolis Urban League honor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League hosted their annual signature gala Friday night.

The fundraiser brings together people to recognize their work in the community.

WISH-TV’s very own Phil Sanchez and Felicia Michelle, and Circle City Broadcasting owner DuJuan McCoy attended. McCoy received the Corporate Partnership Impact Award during the gala.

