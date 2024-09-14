Search
Circle City Broadcasting owner DuJuan McCoy receives Indianapolis Urban League honor

(Photo from Video Aired on WISH)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League hosted their annual signature gala Friday night.

The fundraiser brings together people to recognize their work in the community.

WISH-TV’s very own Phil Sanchez and Felicia Michelle, and Circle City Broadcasting owner DuJuan McCoy attended. McCoy received the Corporate Partnership Impact Award during the gala.

