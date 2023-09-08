Circle City Classic® Coaches Luncheon

The Coaches Luncheon is one of the main events of the 39th annual Circle City Classic® weekend which will take place on Friday, September 22, at 11: 30 a.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. The luncheon is a recognition event that showcases the coaches, student-athletes, supporters, volunteers, and honorees for their commitment to the long-standing tradition of Circle City Classic®. WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun will be the emcee and WISH-TV is the proud Media Partner for the event.

Since its inception in 1987, The Major Taylor Award has been presented to African American athletes, coaches, athletic administrators, and officials who not only make a significant local and national contribution to youth but also encourage excellence in future generations. Past recipients are Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Muhammad Ali, Jerry Rice, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, Coach Tony Dungy, Tamika Catchings, and Robert Mathis.

Tables are still available for the Coaches Luncheon. Tables are $500 each and have ten seats.

By purchasing a table for our Coaches Luncheon, you join a community of supporters who help IBE provide programming and scholarships. To date, IBE has given over $5 million in scholarships to Indiana students.

Click on THIS LINK to purchase a table.