Applications for winter energy bill assistance in Indiana now open

A shot of a building belonging to Citizens Energy Group in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citizens Energy Group reminded their customers about several resources available for help with energy bills ahead of this winter.

Applications to the Indiana Energy Assistance Program opened for residents on Oct. 1.

According to the release, the application is a good first step for people to seek assistance this winter. Other programs use the EAP application to determine a person’s eligibility.

This year, the application period closes earlier than previous years. It closes on April 14, 2025.

Citizens recommends a potential applicant have their last three months of income.

Assistance can be applied to utility bills and protection from disconnections for failing to make a payment. Citizens customers who qualify can receive up to a 25% discount on their natural gas bill and a wastewater credit.

Another program the company is encouraging its customers to look into includes the United Way of Central Indiana’s Winter Assistance Fund, or WAF. This program is for Marion County residents who might need help paying bills but can’t qualify for EAP.

The WAF application can be filled out at the United Way website. This application is open from Jan. 1, 2025, to May 30, 2025

Citizens Energy Group has a list of other resources for help with energy bills on its website.