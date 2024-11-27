Safety reminders and energy-saving tips for cold weather

Close-up of hand of a man adjusting the heat setting on a Nest Learning Thermostat, an Internet of Things device from Google Inc, in a smart home in San Ramon, California, December 17, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — With colder temperatures expected to hit Indiana in the coming days, CenterPoint Energy is reminding customers to stay safe, warm, and energy-efficient this winter.

Many areas of the state are forecasted to experience temperatures in the low teens, prompting the energy provider to activate its cold weather plan. Crews have been stationed across the communities CenterPoint serves, and the company is prepared to meet the expected increase in natural gas demand.

The company also plans to respond to service issues as quickly and safely as possible.

Energy-saving tips

CenterPoint Energy offered these tips to help customers lower heating costs and stay comfortable as temperatures drop:

Have your heating system inspected. A qualified technician can help ensure your heating system is operating efficiently and safely.

A qualified technician can help ensure your heating system is operating efficiently and safely. Change or clean your furnace filter. Regular maintenance helps keep your furnace working at its best.

Regular maintenance helps keep your furnace working at its best. Turn down your thermostat. Lowering your thermostat by 7-10 degrees while you’re away or at night could save up to 10% on heating costs. A programmable thermostat can make this easier.

Lowering your thermostat by 7-10 degrees while you’re away or at night could save up to 10% on heating costs. A programmable thermostat can make this easier. Seal leaks around doors and windows. Use weather stripping or caulk to keep cold air out and warm air in. You can also roll up towels to place at the bottom of doors to prevent heat loss.

Use weather stripping or caulk to keep cold air out and warm air in. You can also roll up towels to place at the bottom of doors to prevent heat loss. Use window coverings wisely. Open your blinds during the day to let the sun warm your home, and close them at night to keep the heat inside.

Open your blinds during the day to let the sun warm your home, and close them at night to keep the heat inside. Circulate warm air with ceiling fans. Set ceiling fans to slowly rotate clockwise to move warm air down from the ceiling.

The utility company also emphasizes safety during the winter months.

Safety Tips

Use space heaters safely. Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets, and other objects at least three feet away from it. Space heaters that use natural gas, propane, or wood should be vented to the outside. Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.

Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets, and other objects at least three feet away from it. Space heaters that use natural gas, propane, or wood should be vented to the outside. Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. Test carbon monoxide and smoke alarms. Make sure alarms are working, and replace batteries regularly.

Make sure alarms are working, and replace batteries regularly. Know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Symptoms like headache, dizziness, and fatigue can mimic the flu. If anyone in your household experiences these symptoms, leave the area immediately, get fresh air, and call 911.

Symptoms like headache, dizziness, and fatigue can mimic the flu. If anyone in your household experiences these symptoms, leave the area immediately, get fresh air, and call 911. Report gas leaks immediately. If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and call 911 and your utility provider. Avoid using electrical devices, phones, or anything that could cause a spark.

For more information on safety and energy saving tips this winter, click here.