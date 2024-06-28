Citizens Energy Group: Commitment to Community

Proud Sponsor of the 500 Festival

Citizens Energy Group is more than just a utility provider; it’s a proud part of the Indianapolis community. As the volunteer sponsor for the 500 Festival, Citizens Energy Group employees are a familiar sight, especially during the mini marathon. Rain or shine, throughout May and all year long, they can be found volunteering and supporting the community, including at many of the fantastic Indy parks.

Community Investment

Uniquely set up as a public trust, Citizens Energy Group is committed to delivering essential utilities like water, wastewater, and natural gas. But their mission extends beyond that. They invest in the long-term benefit of the communities where their customers live, work, and play.

Strong Partnerships and Philanthropy

Their dedication to community investment is reflected in key annual events like the Fire, Police, and Deputy Sheriff’s Awards, and the Sharing and Dreaming event on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Over the past 16 years, through strong partnerships and generous donations, they have helped improve Indy Parks facilities with contributions totaling up to $4 million.

Supporting Neighborhood Services

Their robust philanthropic program supports community needs that extend beyond their services. They partner with local organizations to enhance the quality of life in neighborhoods. Visit their website to learn more about available funds and how they can support community initiatives. Rest assured, none of these funds come from customer billing.

Stay Connected

Citizens Energy Group – Proudly powering and empowering the community.

SPONSORED BY CITIZENS ENERGY