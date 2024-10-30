Citizens Energy Group invests in modern pipelines to enhance utility services

Construction projects can be inconvenient for residents, but they bring long-term benefits, as explained by Ben Easley from Citizens Energy Group. Citizens Energy is currently working on a significant system renewal to upgrade infrastructure and enhance utility services for central Indiana. Easley shared that one major project involves replacing a 4.7-mile section of 70-year-old cast iron natural gas pipeline on the east side of Indianapolis with a modern pipe that is less prone to corrosion and gas leaks. This project, funded by a $7.5 million federal grant, will continue over the next three years, helping Citizens Energy avoid passing these costs onto customers.

To support safe and efficient natural gas use, Easley recommends homeowners prepare their gas appliances for colder months. Scheduling a professional tune-up for natural gas furnaces and ensuring that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly are essential steps. “Home heating is the second leading cause of house fires after cooking,” Easley noted, stressing the importance of safety. He also cautioned against using natural gas ovens for heating, as this can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup.

For efficient energy use and lower bills, Citizens suggests regular furnace filter changes and lowering thermostats by 5-7 degrees at night or when not home. Opening curtains to let sunlight naturally warm the home can also reduce the workload on furnaces. For more safety and energy tips from Citizens Energy Group, visit info.citizensenergygroup.com.

SPONSORED BY CITIZENS ENERGY GROUP