How Indiana residents can protect lawns and water systems

Benjamin Easley with Citizens Energy Group provided insights on the unintended consequences of overwatering lawns and offered tips on how to conserve water and save on water bills. As Indiana experiences fluctuating weather, including periods of heavy rain and drought, it’s crucial for residents to manage their lawn irrigation effectively.

Citizens Energy Group recently supplied 2 million gallons of water for the U.S. Olympic team swimming trials at Lucas Oil Stadium. However, Easley highlighted that central Indiana residents use 50 times that amount, or 100 million gallons, daily just to water their lawns and gardens during the peak of summer.

Easley emphasized that most Indiana lawns only need watering twice a week. Overwatering can lead to problems such as shallow roots, fungal growth, and increased weed proliferation. Additionally, when many residents water their lawns on the same three-day-a-week schedule, it puts stress on the public water distribution system, which can lead to costly and disruptive water main breaks.

Citizens Energy Group recommends adjusting automatic irrigation systems to water lawns on two days a week, using an alternating schedule based on street address numbers. For example, residents with odd-numbered addresses should water on Mondays and Thursdays, while those with even-numbered addresses should do so on Tuesdays and Fridays. This staggered schedule helps reduce the strain on the water system.

Other best practices include pausing the irrigation system when rain is expected or has recently occurred and using rain barrels to collect water for natural irrigation. By understanding and meeting the actual needs of their lawns, residents can maintain healthy lawns while keeping water bills manageable.

For more information and tips on water conservation, residents can follow Citizens Energy Group’s “Irrigation Dad” character on social media and TV, who shares advice on keeping lawn watering to just twice a week.