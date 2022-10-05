Community

Community Health: How to eat seasonally in the fall and winter

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s harvest time and fall fruits and veggies are full of great health benefits.

Community Health Network Registered Dietitian, Kaitlyn Wong, has some tips on adding these fall foods to your meals.

“Eating in season is budget friendly, so get out to your farmers market and pick out what’s in season and you’re going to get the best, not only budget friendly foods, but also the healthiest because when they’re in season, all of the nutrients are at their peak. You kind of notice it looks better to the produce,” Wong said.

More fall food ideas can be found on the Community Health Network’s website.

