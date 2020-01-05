Community Link: Financial Center First Credit Union

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Financial stability is important in our lives. A new year has begun and it is vital for all of us to have a peace of mind when talking about finances.

James Davidson, the director of financial literacy for Financial Center First Credit Union, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk more about the topic.

“If we don’t plan for our financial futures we have a lot of stress that is created by that,” said Davidson. “With this being the new year, we’re seeing a lot of people today getting those bills from the holiday season and they’re looking back and going ‘wow, what did I do?'”

Davidson shared tips to better plan financially for things such as holidays and vacations as well as ways to take a closer look at personal budgets.

Click the video to learn more.