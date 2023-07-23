Community Link: Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Cathy Ferree, president and chief executive officer of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites.

The Indiana State Museum offers a variety of knowledge to appeal to those interested in art, architecture, history, science, and more. Ferree shares with News 8 some of the museum’s history, exhibits, and its many historic sites.

Ferree also shares the importance of the work that they do.

“The thing that is really important about the work that we do is that we’re talking about real people, real places, and real things. These Hoosier stories, these are people you could relate to and work really hard to make them relevant for people today,” Ferree said.

Enjoy the full interview above for more!