Community Link: Leadership Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Beth Perdue Outland, the vice president of Leadership Indianapolis.

Working to educate, inspire, and connect, Leadership Indianapolis works to mobilize community leaders to serve and strengthen our communities.

“Leadership Indianapolis exists to create a pipeline of community leaders that is multigenerational, multicultural, and prepared to collaborate for the greater good of our city,” Outland said.

Outland shares with Mays the specifics of the organization’s LEAD program, and how it stands out compared to Leadership Indianapolis’ other programs.

“It is the part of our programming that really focuses on building collaborative leadership skills in a thoughtful way,” Outland said. “It is a three-day program for people who want to invest in themselves. We dig into and have really deep discussions about things, like ‘How do you build trust?’ ‘What (helps you) restore the confidence to lead?'”

Outland also says that LEAD is different compared to other programs in the timing and structure, as well as the diversity and wide array of experiences present during the program. She also shares some of the successes that have come from LEAD.

The next LEAD program will be the first three Wednesdays in October, Oct. 4, 11, and 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.

Click here to learn more about how to register for LEAD.