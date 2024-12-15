Community Link: Branding 4 Success

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Yolanda Smith, founder of Branding 4 Success.

Personal branding is the means by which people experience you, Smith said. She shared what it means to be a “brandthrupist” and to stand out from the crowd.

“It really means giving individuals the gift of authenticity, so that they can share their voice in a way that unlocks endless potential,” Smith said.

Smith said that, in corporate America, having a mentor, a sponsor, or a coach is essential. In order to stand out, you have to position yourself as the brand.

“I made it a point then to really just make it my mission to share with people the power of being able to have these in your life, being able to articulate your value to other people…” Smith said.

Smith’s new book “BRANDfluence” teaches how to bring your band to social media.

