Community Link

Community Link: 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship events

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Stephanie Cassel, vice president of community engagement for the 2022 College Football Playoff.

They discussed the events leading up to the Jan. 10 national championship game, how they are being used to support and honor educators and why people should be prepared for some surprises.

More information about the national championship game can be found here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Historic Indiana home known as hidden gem of Underground Railroad

Indiana News /

Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll

Business /

‘Stop the Steal’ leader hands over communications with GOP lawmakers to Jan. 6 committee

Politics /

3 men injured in overnight shooting near Monument Circle

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.