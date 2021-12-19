Community Link

Community Link: 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Stephanie Cassel, vice president of community engagement for the 2022 College Football Playoff.

They discussed the events leading up to the Jan. 10 national championship game, how they are being used to support and honor educators and why people should be prepared for some surprises.

More information about the national championship game can be found here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.