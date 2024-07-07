Search
Community Link: A Seat at the Table

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Jordan Coleman, founder of A Seat at the Table.

Coleman says she started A Seat at the Table, or A.S.A.T., in 2018 to break down barriers that prevent minority women from accessing leadership.

She says one of the main changes she is making through A.S.A.T. is improving mental health in the workplace. She adds that they host quarterly workshops to invite women to discuss traumas from the workplace and teach them tools to navigate those spaces.

She also explains how Black Latino women face the biggest adversity in the workplace, and it is essential for them also to have safe spaces at both work and in the world.

To hear more about A.S.A.T.’s mission, watch the full interview above.

