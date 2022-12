Community Link

Community Link: ‘A Silent Night in Harlem’

Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Sherri Brown-Webster, executive director with Genesis Theatre Company.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Show dates are Dec. 9, 10,and 11. For detailed production showtimes visit the website above.

Learn more about the show “A Silent Night in Harlem” by watching the full video.