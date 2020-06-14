Community Link: Accessability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week Mays-Medley spoke with Tammy Themel, executive director of Accessability. Accessability is an organization that helps people in need.

“Accessability is a center for independent living,” Themel said. “We provide support and services for people with disabilities.”

Themel said Accessability serves Marion County and its surrounding seven counties.

Click the video to learn more.