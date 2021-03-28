Community Link

Community Link: Alzheimer’s, dementia deaths during the pandemic

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

A new report shows deaths caused Alzheimer’s and dementia have spiked during COVID-19.

Hadya Sow, senior program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association of the Greater Indiana Chapter, was this week’s Community Link guest.

She discussed some of the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s and dementia, the report that shows these increase of deaths during the pandemic and what can be done to lower these numbers.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

Bomb squad safely detonates Civil War cannonball found in Maryland

National /

Fun, creative Easter basket ideas

Local /

Understanding, recognizing signs of bipolar disorder

Local /

xZooberance gets underway at Indy Zoo with fun for whole family

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.