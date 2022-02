Community Link

Community Link: Aperture Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Andre Franklin, the co-founder of Aperture Indy. The organization helps students explore career curiosities.

They discussed how the organization connects students, how Franklin came up with the name and the success Aperture Indy’s seen.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.