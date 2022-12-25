Community Link

Community Link: Author on mission to uplift young Black girls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Tamara Winfrey-Harris, best selling author.

Tamara is with the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.

“Women’s Fund of Central Indiana mobilizes people, ideas and investments so every woman and girl in our community has an equitable opportunity to reach her full potential – no matter her place, race or identity,” according to Women’s Fund of Central Indiana’s mission statement.

