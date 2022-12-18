Community Link

Community Link: Avant Virtues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Camren Avant, founder of Avant Virtues.

Camren is currently a high school student who founded his own clothing line.

“Whether it’s with close friends or loved ones, society has taught us that mental health is not a topic that we can openly talk about. Our mission is to break that stigma and offer help for those in need,” according to the Avant Virtues website.

Visit the website here.

Enjoy the full interview by watching the video.