Community Link: Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Maggie Lewis, president and chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis.

The organization has worked for over 130 years to benefit the well-being of young people and affirm that they deserve lives filled with hope and opportunities.

Lewis shares with Mays how the program serves youth ages 5 to 18, and the organization’s additional program meant to help 18 to 24-year-olds who need support to get on track in life.

