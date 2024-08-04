Search
Community Link: Business Equity for Indy

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Kristen Lampkin, leader of Business Equity for Indy.

With a commitment to equity, a collaboration of major organizations launched Business Equity for Indy in 2020 with a goal to grow a more inclusive business climate in Indianapolis.

