Community Link: Center of Wellness for Urban Women

Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Rhonda Bayless, founder and executive director of the Center of Wellness for Urban Women.

The Center of Wellness for Urban Women, or CWUW, empowers women and their families living in urban communities and leads them to take action for their health and well-being.

Bayless says the organization’s focus on health and urban women comes from public health’s habit of “focusing on the issue and not the person,” leading to CWUW putting women in the center of these conversations.

CWUW offers multiple services, including its mental health program Connection for Wellness, and a retreat focused on trauma and women. They also have a program centered on health and wellness for women ages 18 – 24.

