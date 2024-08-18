Community Link: Centerfield Capital Partners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Faraz Abbasi, managing partner with Centerfield Capital Partners in Indianapolis.

Centerfield Capital says they are the largest private equity group in the state, committed to leaving a positive footprint across the businesses and communities where they invest.

Abbasi explains what equity investing is and where the company focuses most of its investing. He also discusses how Centerfield Capital helps elevate companies to the next level of success.

He also shares a story about how Abbasi and his team are committed to the community.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.