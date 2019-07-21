Community Link: Circle City Clubhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

There’s a rehabilitation program assisting those with mental illness in central Indiana, now open for more than four years. It’s a clubhouse unlike any other and it’s called Circle City Clubhouse.

Executive director Jay Brubaker and club member Sevella Perry stopped by WISH-TV studios to talk more about the organization.

“We’re trying to provide a community, a place for people who are recovering from mental illnesses are welcome, where they are valued and where they are needed,” explained Brubaker.

Members of the clubhouse are also given help when it comes to finding a job.

“One of the things we really value, we say that work is a real part of recovery from mental illness,” said Brubaker. “We as people want to have a place where we can contribute, have something meaningful to give.”

