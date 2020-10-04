Community Link: Credit unions committed to serving, empowering Hispanic consumers

INDIANAPOLIS — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Juntos Avanzamos–Together We Advance–is a designation for credit unions committed to serving and empowering Hispanic consumers. Immigrants are a large and vibrant part of the U.S. economy. In many communities, however, immigrants remain largely unbanked and vulnerable to predatory financial service providers.

Pablo de Filippi, senior vice president for Juntos Avanzamos, dropped by Daybreak Sunday via FaceTime to talk about how Indiana is working toward a better service to the community.

