Community Link: D.J. Geno and the Circle City Classic

Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Geno Shelton, also known as D.J. Geno, the award-winning disc jockey.

While many in the Indianapolis area may know of Shelton from his work as a D.J. Geno, Shelton is also the promoter behind some of Indy’s biggest concerts and music festivals.

Shelton joins Mays to share his history as a disc jockey and his involvement as a promoter in the music industry.

“I grew up in a very, very poor area in Chicago and moved from there to a small farm in Michigan. There, graduated from Western Michigan, came to Indianapolis,” Shelton said. “(I) came to a job off at WTLC radio. The way I got into concerts is because I used to listen to people when they made requests on the radio. So many concert promoters were missing the acts people actually wanted to (see).”

Shelton also talks about the IBE Circle City Classic.

Events leading up to the Circle City Classic begin Sunday, with the Classic Coronation recognizing the accomplishments of young women in the Black community. The coronation is at 5 p.m. at Marian University, and the game between Mississippi Valley State University and North Carolina Central University kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium at 3 p.m. on Sept. 23.

