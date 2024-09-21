Community Link: Delta Theta Tau serving Indiana through philanthropy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Terry and Kaylee Riester from the Lambda Nu chapter of Delta Theta Tau.

Founded in Indiana, Delta Theta Tau is a sorority created for the advancement of philanthropy and charity. With chapters nationwide, the sorority serves communities and volunteers year-round.

The Riesters share with Mays the history of Delta Theta Tau and the motivation behind the sorority. They also share their personal stories of how they became involved.

They also discuss who can be involved in the organization, and give a sneak preview of some activities and fundraisers they have in store, including their Crafty Bear Fare Car Show at the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

The Crafty Bear Fare Car Show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Along with the car show, there will be food trucks, a craft show, and a kids’ zone.

Watch the interview above to learn more.