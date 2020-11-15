Community Link

Community Link: Dr. Tyrone Freeman

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

With research focusing on American and African American philanthropy, Dr. Tyrone Freeman penned the book Madam C.J. Walker’s Gospel of Giving: Black Women’s Philanthropy During Jim Crow.

Dr. Freeman, of Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk more about the American entrepreneur.

“She is a legendary American figure, very generous,” said Freeman. “She’s publicly known as America’s first self-made female millionaire, because of her wealth and her success.”

