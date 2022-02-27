Community Link

Community Link: DynamoEdge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Barbara Bessolo, CEO of Carmel-based DynamoEdge. The tech company uses data to make real-time decisions and is the first company to predict racecar performance in real-time.

They also discussed the advent of 5G technology, how it will change safety, and how it will impact our lives.

