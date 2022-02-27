Community Link

Community Link: DynamoEdge

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Barbara Bessolo, CEO of Carmel-based DynamoEdge. The tech company uses data to make real-time decisions and is the first company to predict racecar performance in real-time.

They also discussed the advent of 5G technology, how it will change safety, and how it will impact our lives.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Latest on war in Ukraine: Foreign citizens trying to flee stuck at border

International /

Deadline approaching for Alzheimer’s Foundation scholarship contest

As Seen on TV /

IUPUI senior wants graduate names read during commencement ceremony

Indiana News /

Warming up next week

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.