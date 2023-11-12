Search
Community Link: Emboss Partners

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Matthew Murphy, co-founder and president of Emboss Partners.

As a financial consulting firm, Emboss Partners works with and helps small and entrepreneurial businesses grow their bottom line.

Murphy joins Mays and talks about his passion for financial consulting, as well as how the firm helps organizations grow their bottom line.

He also points out issues that he’s seen with businesses, as well as when a business should reach out for help.

Watch the full interview above for more.

