Community Link: Encouraging people to complete their goals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by author, Zenai Brooks who shares how she is able to stay motivated through life in her book called, “Finish!: Leveraging Career, Sports, Faith and Failure.”

“I think the book helps people kind of recalibrate… it’s about accomplishing your goal. You want to go back to school, start a business but it really challenges you to think through what your real intentions are,” Brooks said. “It is an active read that will challenge people to do some self reflection and then go out an to apply what they’ve learned about themselves.

Brook’s book “Finish!: Leveraging Career, Sports, Faith and Failure” can be purchased on Amazon and Ujamaa Community Bookstore.