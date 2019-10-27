Community Link: Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Epilepsy is a condition that results from abnormal activity in the brain due to genetics, trauma, disease or developmental disorders.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana helps Hoosiers suffering from the condition.

Ryan Keys, the executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk more about the organization.

“We have 69 and a half thousand Hoosiers that have epilepsy currently,” said Keys. “So we help people that have epilepsy. There’s more than 20 different types that people deal with. We help with education, programs, support, services, information, trainings, really we run the gamut.”

Keys said the disorder is more common than you think.

“One in 26 people will have epilepsy during their lifetime. And one in 10 people will have a seizure,” said Keys.

