Community Link: Excell Sports Chiropractic & Rehab

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The holidays tend to cause a lot of stress for people, leaving them to look for relief from that stress and from pain.

Marcus McCray, from Excell Sports Chiropractic & Rehab, took some time to talk about how we can get relief both holistically and naturally.

McCray, who is the official chiropractor for the Indianapolis Colts, began his journey toward becoming a chiropractor when he worked as a certified athletic trainer and worked with high school and collegiate athletes.

“I basically got into chiropracting because I saw it as an avenue I could grow as a health care provider and provide additional holistic therapies to not just athletes that I was treating, but also the everyday person.”

